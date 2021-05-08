S'pore open sole qualifier left

KUALA LUMPUR • The June 1-6 Singapore Open will be the only Olympic qualifier left for shuttlers battling for a Tokyo berth, after the Malaysia Open was yesterday postponed because of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

The badminton tournament that was set to take place at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur from May 25-30 will now be held on dates which are not yet decided, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.

But one thing is certain - the US$600,000 (S$799,000) event will no longer fall within the Olympic qualifying window.

This leaves the US$320,000 Singapore Open as the only qualifier before the July 23-Aug 8 Olympics.

"All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for participants, but the recent surge in cases left no choice but to postpone the tournament," the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and global body BWF said in a joint statement.

Infections have climbed sharply in Malaysia in recent weeks, prompting authorities to tighten curbs in the capital Kuala Lumpur and surrounding areas, including six districts in Selangor.

The Super 750 event on the HSBC BWF World Tour was the penultimate event where Olympic hopefuls could collect points towards the Race to Tokyo rankings that will be finalised by June 15.

The top 38 singles players in the men and women's rankings will qualify.

Singapore hopefuls Loh Kean Yew (18th) and Yeo Jia Min (17th) are on course to earn their tickets.

The sports ministry of India, which is badly affected by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, on Thursday sought an exemption from a travel ban to allow its players to be allowed to compete in Malaysia.

But top Indian shuttlers are now running out of events to ensure they do not miss out.

The postponement of the India Open, which was scheduled for Delhi from May 11 to 16, had already dealt a severe blow to several players hoping to secure Olympic berths.

All top Indian singles and doubles players like P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, B. Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy were due to participate in the Kuala Lumpur event.

$425k Prize money in the June 1-6 Singapore Open, which now presents the only chance remaining for Tokyo Olympic hopefuls.

Only Sindhu, Sai Praneeth and the doubles pair of Shetty and Rankireddy currently make the cut, with London 2012 bronze medallist Nehwal and former world No. 1 Kidambi missing out.

As with other sports, the badminton calendar has been thrown into chaos due to the pandemic, with many events cancelled worldwide in the past year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS