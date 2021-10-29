S'pore Open in July; BWF plans Asian 'clusters'

KUALA LUMPUR • The Singapore Open will be held from July 12-17, after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) yesterday revealed next year's revamped calendar comprising traditional European competitions.

Asian tournaments will be held in "clusters" because of the ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sport was thrown into disarray by Covid-19 and remains badly impacted in Asia, its heartland, due to fresh outbreaks and a cautious approach to reopening as opposed to the West.

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund said three back-to-back tournaments in Thailand that took place in January this year - marking the restart of international competition in Asia - were a successful model for a broader resumption.

The sport's governing body had decided to organise similar "clusters" of tournaments in various countries in an effort to "mitigate the complexity surrounding cross-border travel", he said.

Back-to-back competitions will be played in countries including India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, with three in China at the end of next year, culminating in the season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou.

Tournaments in Europe, where sport has resumed faster than in Asia, will take place throughout the year in countries including Britain, Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

As with many sports, badminton events are now typically conducted in bio-secure bubbles and Lund said it was likely some curbs would remain next year.

But the BWF hopes to "gradually transition to conducting tournaments with fewer Covid-19 restrictions in 2022 as we slowly return to normalcy", he added.

The India Open will kick off the new season on Jan 11.

Besides the Super 500 event in Singapore, other tournaments that will make a comeback after being axed for two years running include the Malaysia Open, the Taipei Open and the Korea Open.

