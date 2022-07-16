S'pore misses out on world meet

The 2025 World Athletics Championships will head to Tokyo, which held off competition from Singapore, Kenya and Poland, track and field's governing body announced after a council meeting in Eugene, Oregon, yesterday.

The Straits Times had reported last month that the Japanese capital and Singapore were touted as front runners to host the biennial meet. The 18th edition, postponed a year due to the pandemic, kicked off in the United States yesterday.

In response to media queries, a spokesman for Sport Singapore (SportSG) congratulated Tokyo and added: "While the decision did not go Singapore's way, we believe that through this bid process we have strengthened our relationship with World Athletics and demonstrated the potential for athletics in South-east Asia.

"We remain committed to bringing international sporting events to Singapore."

World Athletics said in a statement that while all the bids were "deemed strong enough and experienced enough", Tokyo scored the highest of the four candidates in the bid evaluation across the four focused areas.

These were "the potential for a powerful narrative", revenue-generating opportunities, raising the sport's international profile and the appropriate climate.

It added that Tokyo would have the opportunity to fill its National Stadium with fans who were unable to attend last year's July 23-Aug 8 Olympics due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Hungary will host next year's edition in Budapest.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: "Within an extremely strong field of candidates... Tokyo offered a compelling bid.

"I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo."

Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen, who is in Eugene with the Singapore bid team, said the process has helped them "strengthen relations between the different member athletic associations" in the region as well as World Athletics.

"Internally, all the different parts of the ecosystem put in huge amounts of work to deliver a compelling bid that reflected the many strengths of Singapore," he added.

In March, national agency SportSG announced that it had made a move to host the 20th edition of the world championships, with the bid called Singapore25.

An evaluation committee from World Athletics visited Singapore in mid-May, before heading to Japan a week later.

The Singapore25 bid threw up an intriguing option for World Athletics. The Republic boasted the necessary infrastructure and world-class facilities, such as the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, and also offered a gateway into a potentially lucrative and previously largely untapped market in South-east Asia.

Singapore25 had also partnered with hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng - the man behind the success of Formula One's Singapore Grand Prix - in the hopes of delivering similar success.

But Japan's bid was strong from the start, given that Tokyo had hosted the Olympics. Two previous hosts of the Olympics - Beijing (2008) and London (2012) - later hosted the world championships, in 2015 and 2017 respectively.