S'pore men fired up on ice

A Causeway rivalry on ice on Tuesday saw the Singapore men's ice hockey team defeat Malaysia 8-2 to finish their maiden world championship campaign with a bronze.

World No. 55 Singapore registered two wins and two losses in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to place third out of five teams at the Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV.

"It feels amazing to win a medal on the biggest stage," said forward Joshua Chan, 17, who netted five goals to finish the tournament as one of Singapore's top scorers.

"It is also special for me personally as I am a rookie on this team. To end the competition on such a high is amazing."

The Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV, which was Singapore's first international competition since the 2019 SEA Games, is the lowest tier of the International Ice Hockey Federation's world championship competitions.

Teams are split by world ranking, with a promotion and relegation system between the four divisions. The winners of Division IV will be promoted to Division III B.

After a 5-2 loss to unranked Iran in their opener, Singapore got their first win of the tournament by beating world No. 51 Kuwait 4-0.

The 2019 SEA Games silver medallists then suffered a 15-0 defeat by hosts Kyrgyzstan (52nd), but bounced back with the win over Malaysia (53rd).

An undefeated Kyrgyzstan bagged gold, while Iran claimed silver.

Singapore Ice Hockey Association president Diane Foo noted that the sport has come a long way since 2017, when players, officials and volunteers gathered a team of promising young boys to train in car parks and futsal courts to supplement midnight sessions on the ice to save on costs.

The team's achievement, she said, was a testament to the work they had put in. She noted how the players always try to make the most of their training sessions because of the limited time they have on the ice.

And even when the pandemic disrupted training and competition plans, their commitment did not waver.

Foo said: "They took every opportunity to train. When there was a stoppage, they were disciplined and still did their own training off-ice. They would also do Zoom training to encourage one another.

"Our boys didn't feel disheartened - they really trained hard so they were well prepared for the tournament."

Joshua, a student at Anglo-Chinese School (International) said he has benefited from the trip to Bishkek in many ways.

Apart from getting the chance to bond with his teammates, he was also able to meet and learn from players from other countries.

The teenager now hopes they can build on the successful world championship outing.

He said: "The next step is to keep training as we can only go up from here. We will continue to see what we can do to be a better team every year. We also aim to grow the game in Singapore as a number of our veteran players just played their last tournament.

"We hope to just improve each year and bring glory to our nation."