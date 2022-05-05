S'pore is first Asian stop for SailGP hydrofoiling series

Singapore will be the first country in Asia to host a leg of the SailGP hydrofoiling series next year as part of a three-year deal, the league announced yesterday.

The US$1 million (S$1.38 million) series, which begins its third season next weekend in Bermuda and is often considered the sport's equivalent of Formula One, will see some of the world's best catamaran sailors compete at East Coast Park next Jan 14-15.

The 10 teams comprise new franchises Canada and Switzerland and returning nations Australia, Britain, Denmark, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.

They will race in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans at speeds approaching 100kmh.

The Republic is the eighth stop, followed by Christchurch, New Zealand, before the grand final in San Francisco Bay in May.

The upcoming season starts with the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix on May 14-15 and will feature visits to Chicago, Plymouth, Copenhagen, Saint-Tropez, Andalucia and Dubai. One further event will be announced.

The Singapore Sail Grand Prix will also include female athletes as part of the league's Women's Pathway Programme.

It also aims to introduce the sport to young people from diverse backgrounds through SailGP's youth and community outreach programme, SailGP Inspire.

SailGP chief executive Russell Coutts said confirming the league's first Asian stop is making its ambition of becoming a "truly global championship with some of the world's most iconic waterfront cities as our backdrop" a reality.

He added: "We have also found in the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) a like-minded partner, which shares our commitment to a future powered by nature and recognises the elite standard of sporting excellence demonstrated by the championship.

"We are excited to work together over the next three years and showcase SailGP and highlight Singapore as an iconic destination."

STB CEO Keith Tan said the event strengthens Singapore's calendar of sporting events.

He said: "We are excited to welcome the participants and fans of the first Sail Grand Prix in Asia. We support SailGP's comprehensive strategy to reduce its overall carbon footprint, which furthers our ambition to become a top innovative sustainable urban destination."

SAILGP SEASON 2022-23

MAY 14-15 Bermuda SailGP

JUNE 18-19 United States SailGP, Chicago

JULY 30-31 Britain SailGP, Plymouth

AUG 19-20 Denmark SailGP, Copenhagen

SEPT 10-11 France SailGP, Saint-Tropez

SEPT 24-25 Spain SailGP, Andalucia-Cadiz

NOV 12-13 Dubai SailGP

JAN 14-15 Singapore SailGP, Singapore

MARCH 18-19 New Zealand SailGP, Christchurch

MAY 6-7 (grand final) United States SailGP, San Francisco

