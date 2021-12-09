S'pore in talks to host Grand Smash

Like tennis' Slams, table tennis body to hold four top-tier US$2-3 million events annually

  • Published
    1 hour ago
Fresh off the inaugural World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore, World Table Tennis (WTT) is taking the "marriage made in heaven" with the Republic further with both parties in advanced talks to stage the first WTT Grand Smash in March next year.

Modelled after tennis' Grand Slams, the Grand Smash sits at the top tier of the sport's events calendar with four US$2-3 million (S$2.7-S$4.1 million) tournaments. Each 10-day event features 64 men's and women's singles players in the main draw, as well as doubles competitions.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 09, 2021, with the headline 'S'pore in talks to host Grand Smash'. Subscribe
