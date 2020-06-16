Singapore ideal for Angela Lee's next fight

Angela Lee may not know where or when her next fight will be, or even who it is against, but the mixed martial arts (MMA) star is certain of one thing: She is ready for it.

Lee, One Championship's atomweight women's world champion whose last fight was in October last year, told The Straits Times that Singapore would be an "ideal" platform for her next bout.

One's website reflects a tentatively scheduled event at the Indoor Stadium on July 3 but Lee is sceptical it will take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not sure if everything will be ready in July," said the 23-year-old, whose father is Singaporean and mother is South Korean, but who resides in the United States, where she has been since she was seven.

"There are so many things to think about that are out of the fighters or even One Championship's control.

"For example, the government orders in Hawaii (where she lives), the government orders in Singapore, the flights, the quarantine once you land... like everyone else, I'm taking things day by day and staying up to date with government orders."

One, which stages shows across Asia, has not held any since a closed-door event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 28.

In May, its chairman and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong said all events would be "postponed until further notice", citing travel restrictions and lockdowns in various countries in the region.

When One does resume its operations, however, Lee could be defending her atomweight title against Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga, whom Chatri named as the top contender in February.

Lee said she had watched Zamboanga's unanimous decision win over Mei Yamaguchi at the February King of the Jungle event in Singapore, and noted: "I think Denice's team did a great job in creating a smart game plan for her, and she was able to execute that plan and get the decision win."

Her confidence in her readiness for her next fight stems from the fact that her training has not been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

While Hawaii put in place strict lockdown measures for travellers, she is still able to train as her family owns their own gym, United MMA Hawaii.

In fact, she added, her husband Bruno Pucci and brother Christian - both also MMA fighters signed to One - have even had "extra time" to add in a weightlifting regimen to their overall training programme.

"My family have had to temporarily close our gym doors to our students, but luckily we have such a big family that we can actually train with each other," noted Lee.

"My dad coaches us and me, my husband, my brothers Christian and Adrian, my sister Victoria, my sister-in-law Katie and even my mum, all train together."

The extra downtime has also allowed her to embark on pursuits away from MMA. She and her husband opened their own gym, United BJJ Hawaii, focusing on introducing Brazilian jiu-jitsu to students.

"We have always loved to teach," explained Lee. "We used all this extra 'stay at home' time to make plans and build our gym."