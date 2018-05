Singapore hockey was watched on four continents over the last two weekends, courtesy of Eleven Sports' live streaming of the Singapore Hockey Federation's local leagues on Facebook.

The partnership between the two organisations will see broadcasts of both the men's National Hockey League and the National's Women's League.

Sports apparel brand FBT also signed a $35,000 deal to kit the national teams, ahead of the June 23-July 1 Hockey Series Open at Sengkang.