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S’pore golfer Shannon Tan places tied-16th at Evian Championship for her best finish at a Major

Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan carded a three-under 68 in the final round of the Evian Championship on July 12.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan has extended her record of improving her finish at every Major she played in 2026.



The 22-year-old carded a three-under 68 in the final round of the Evian Championship in France on July 12 to finish tied-16th, surpassing her previous best result at a Major.

That came at the Women’s PGA Championship at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota in late June, where she tied for 32nd.

It was six spots higher than her joint-38th finish at the Chevron Championship in April, which was also an improvement on her previous best Major placing – a tied-40th placing at the Women’s British Open in August 2025.

At the 2026 Evian Championship, the world No. 85 went over par in just one of her four rounds, shooting scores of 69, 72, 67 before closing with a 68 to wrap up the tournament with an eight-under 276 total.

She ended up 11 shots behind eventual champion South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran (71), who prevailed in a play-off with Brooke Henderson (64) of Canada for her second straight Major triumph after winning the Women’s PGA Championship.

Ryu, who birdied the first extra hole to secure the victory, said: “This is just a dream right now because before the three weeks, I didn’t have a Major championship, but now I have two in a row. I’m so happy and I can’t believe it.”

Ryu had carded a spectacular 60 in the third round for an overnight two-shot lead. It was a record low round at the Evian Championship and the lowest in any of the five women’s Majors since the USLPGA started tracking rounds of 60.

While Henderson was disappointed that she lost the play-off, she could take heart from a strong showing in the final round, which also saw her register a hole-in-one on No. 8.

The 28-year-old: “Yeah, played awesome today, which is really exciting. To finish second in a Major and third a couple weeks ago, definitely game is in a really good spot.

“Obviously very exciting to get into the play-off. Wish I had played a little bit better, but Hae-ran has been playing great. Congrats to her.”