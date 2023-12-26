ST Full-time Report: S’pore golfer Shannon Tan blazes trail with European Tour card | Turf City, a ghost city

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
At just 19 years old, Shannon Tan has become the first Singaporean golfer to earn a place on the prestigious Ladies European Tour, where the likes of Swedish great Annika Sorenstam and Thai sensation Atthaya Thitikul made a name for themselves.
Meanwhile, Turf City is resembling a ghost town as tenants move out ahead of the Dec 31 deadline to vacate. Business owners and sports enthusiasts tell my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan about their memories and concerns as the hive of sporting activity in Bukit Timah shuts down.
Finally, my colleague Rohit Brijnath talks to several local athletes on retirement, a topic that is dreaded by many of them. They share their thoughts on why it is important to be able to choose when and how to leave their sport.
S’pore golfer Shannon Tan earns card to play on 2024 Ladies European Tour
There were at least 29 tournaments on the tour’s 2023 schedule, with a minimum prize purse of US$300,000 (S$399,000) for a tournament.
Turf City: A sports playground that will be missed by all but tenants trudge on
Tenants must vacate by Dec 31 as the 140ha site – about the size of 200 football fields – has been marked for residential use. There are MRT station plans too.
Is retirement the hardest struggle in sport?
The final finish line is feared by many athletes. Rohit Brijnath speaks to them about their concerns.
Ex-Lions Zulkifli Kartoyoho and Abdul Malek among four former footballers to get life bans lifted
The duo, along with Manap Hamat and Mizan Ulot, had been sanctioned between 1995 and 1998 for match-fixing.
Mobile Legends world c’ship to skip Singapore for now, as M6 event moves to Malaysia
Fan turnout and government support have been cited as key factors as organisers consider other countries to host the annual event.
Associations for non-Olympic sports sweat over SEA Games inclusion
The number of regional or traditional sports in the SEA Games would be reduced from eight to four starting from Bangkok 2025.
Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix hailed as ‘best race of 2023’ by international media
World motorsport governing body FIA has also recognised the recovery marshals here as the “best team of officials”.
Hana Financial Group S’pore Women’s Open returns in 2024, adding to list of golf events
It will be held from March 7 to 10, a week after the HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Singapore floorball body sets up youth training centre to strengthen pipeline of talent
Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s appetite for trophies remains as insatiable as ever
Winning the Fifa Club World Cup by beating Brazil’s Fluminense 4-0 in Jeddah made it five trophies for the English champions in 2023.
