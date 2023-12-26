ST Full-time Report: S’pore golfer Shannon Tan blazes trail with European Tour card | Turf City, a ghost city

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

At just 19 years old, Shannon Tan has become the first Singaporean golfer to earn a place on the prestigious Ladies European Tour, where the likes of Swedish great Annika Sorenstam and Thai sensation Atthaya Thitikul made a name for themselves.

Meanwhile, Turf City is resembling a ghost town as tenants move out ahead of the Dec 31 deadline to vacate. Business owners and sports enthusiasts tell my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan about their memories and concerns as the hive of sporting activity in Bukit Timah shuts down.

Finally, my colleague Rohit Brijnath talks to several local athletes on retirement, a topic that is dreaded by many of them. They share their thoughts on why it is important to be able to choose when and how to leave their sport.

