S'pore game for SEA Games gold

Singapore may have finished last in the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in July but the players are confident of aceing their next big assignment - the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games in the Philippines.

The Republic, then ranked 26th in the world, lost all their games at the world meet, but coach Natalie Milicich said yesterday that they took away valuable lessons.

"Any experience like that builds resilience, and that's one of our values. We really recognised how the values in our team can actually come through on and off court," said the New Zealander on the sidelines of the team announcement for the Oct 20-26 M1 Nations Cup at the OCBC Arena.

"Everything we've been doing for the last 12 months has been focusing on making sure we've got it right. We've got to be confident that by the end, we do have it right, and that we can win a gold. That's what we're aiming for."

The sport has featured only thrice at the SEA Games. Singapore won in 2015 while Malaysia took top honours in 2001 and 2017.

Captain Charmaine Soh is confident that they can bring back the gold this year, saying: "We are definitely on track.

"Even though Malaysia train full-time, we just came back from New Zealand (training trip) and, with the Nations Cup, we should be able to gain enough experience and teamwork, and the coaches will definitely bring out the best in us."

Singapore were third in the last Nations Cup in 2017, and will face Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Papua New Guinea and Cook Islands this year. It will be the team's final Games tune-up, with Milicich to finalise the team thereafter.

M1 NATIONS CUP: SINGAPORE SQUAD

Lee Pei Shan, Tan Xin Yi, Charmaine Soh, Toh Kai Wei, Kimberly Lim, Carmen Goh, Kwok Shuyi, Angelina Lim, Sindhu Nair, Melody Teo, Jamie Lim, Aqilah Andin

Vice-captain Aqilah Andin, 23, said: "We're looking for growth, finding that chemistry (among the players), our structure and just working things together.

"Oceanic teams (like Papua New Guinea) play similarly to us, so we can practise our structure, learn to be more efficient and know how to counter. We also get a taste of the speedy style of the Africans."

Milicich retained most of her World Cup squad, with only two changes in debutantes Angelina Lim and Jamie Lim, who replace Shawallah Rashid and Joanna Toh.

For Angelina, who plays in mid-court, her inclusion in the squad comes after a tough year in which she considered quitting the sport.

The 20-year-old National University of Singapore undergraduate was part of the Under-21 squad last year but did not make the national squad at the start of this year, and that took a toll on her confidence.

However, Milicich invited her to train with the national squad and she eventually represented Singapore at this year's Asian Youth Netball Championships in Japan, where the team finished second.

She said: "It's been a roller-coaster ride. I had struggled with my confidence but having friends, parents and coaches believe in my potential brought me here today."

