S'pore floorball teams to face Thailand for 2 golds

The Singapore men and women's floorball teams are through to the SEA Games finals after both beat their Indonesian counterparts at the UP Diliman Gymnasium in the Philippines yesterday.

Both teams will play Thailand in their respective finals tomorrow.

Yesterday morning, the women's team won 12-1 despite Indonesia's Jumia cancelling out Siti Nurhaliza Khairul Anuar's second-minute opener.

Following a 10-minute drought after their first goal, the floodgates opened for Singapore as Yee Yun Shawn, Pearlynn Lim (two goals), Lina Chu, Nordiana Yeari, Tan Hui Zhi, Natalia Wee, Yeo Xuan and Tiffany Ong all got their names on the scoresheet, while Siti Nurhaliza completed her hat-trick.

Later in the evening, the men's team also completed a routine 6-1 win, courtesy of braces by Glendon Phua and Thaddeus Tan, and goals from Tng Zong Wei and Chan Li Yang, as Indonesia's Achmad Dandika managed to score a consolation goal off a power play.