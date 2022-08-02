S'pore earn redemption

Singapore are Commonwealth Games table tennis women's team champions again, after they beat Malaysia 3-0 in yesterday's final.
The Republic have made every final since the sport was included in the Games programme in 2002 but were stunned by India at the 2018 edition in Australia.
But Feng Tianwei, Zeng Jian, Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xin Ru have been in imperious form in this year's competition as they steamrolled their way back to the top.
Along the way, they beat England, Nigeria, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Australia and their Causeway rivals without dropping a match.
This is Singapore's first gold in Birmingham and second medal after swimmer Teong Tzen Wei took silver in the men's 50m butterfly on Saturday.
Elder statesman Feng, 35, who is playing at her fourth Games, said: "We badly wanted to reclaim this gold medal, so we're very happy to accomplish this today.
"Despite not losing a match, it hasn't been easy. Australia and India gave us a good fight but we had very good preparations in Austria before coming here and I'm very proud of our team."
In a repeat of the 2014 final, Singapore showed they are a different preposition and reprised another sweep against Malaysia.
After an early scare, Games debutantes Zeng and Zhou helped the team settle down by beating Karen Lyne and Ho Ying 3-1 (7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5) in the opening doubles.
In the stands at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre, a mini-cheering competition also broke out between the Republic - featuring Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua and Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee - and Malaysia's supporters.
But it was the Singaporeans' roar and Majulah Singapura which rang loudest after Feng beat Alice Chang 3-0 (11-9, 11-1, 11-7), before Zeng overcame Ho 3-1 (11-3, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5) to seal the victory and re-establish their status as queens of Commonwealth table tennis.
Australia took the bronze after overcoming Wales 3-0.
Zhou, 17, said: "We beat Malaysia at the SEA Games in May so we are familiar with each other's style of play. I feel my partnership and understanding with Zeng Jian is also getting better with every match. I'm happy to contribute a point to help us win the gold medal."
The star of the event has been Zeng, 25, who won all her 10 doubles and singles matches. It was an impressive turnaround after a baptism of fire at the Hanoi SEA Games, where she lost three finals.
She said: "The pressure to regain the gold medal is definitely there, but we turned this into motivation.
"We don't take for granted we are much stronger than any team here. We kept our feet on the ground and we adopted the mindset of being prepared to battle for every match, game and point."
Singapore women's coach Jing Junhong paid tribute to her team and said: "This gold medal did not come easy.
"We have a new team this time, with experience in Tianwei, but also young debutantes like Zeng Jian, Jingyi and Xin Ru. We are very united, which helped us overcome difficulties when we faced them.
"Even though we faced some difficulties along the way, we were confident in our own capabilities. We were calm when the opponents threatened to fight back, which is very important."
The women's team will have a rest day today before they turn their attentions to the individual events starting tomorrow. Given their fine form, a deep run into the women's singles and doubles is not out of the question.
Feng said: "Winning the women's team final will definitely give us a boost and we will give our all to deliver good results in the upcoming events."
Meanwhile, in the men's team semi-finals, Singapore faced 2018 bronze medallists England last night. The result, as well as that of the other last-four clash between defending champions India and Nigeria, runners-up four years ago, was unavailable at press time.