S'pore earn redemption

Singapore are Commonwealth Games table tennis women's team champions again, after they beat Malaysia 3-0 in yesterday's final.

The Republic have made every final since the sport was included in the Games programme in 2002 but were stunned by India at the 2018 edition in Australia.

But Feng Tianwei, Zeng Jian, Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xin Ru have been in imperious form in this year's competition as they steamrolled their way back to the top.

Along the way, they beat England, Nigeria, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Australia and their Causeway rivals without dropping a match.

This is Singapore's first gold in Birmingham and second medal after swimmer Teong Tzen Wei took silver in the men's 50m butterfly on Saturday.

Elder statesman Feng, 35, who is playing at her fourth Games, said: "We badly wanted to reclaim this gold medal, so we're very happy to accomplish this today.

"Despite not losing a match, it hasn't been easy. Australia and India gave us a good fight but we had very good preparations in Austria before coming here and I'm very proud of our team."

In a repeat of the 2014 final, Singapore showed they are a different preposition and reprised another sweep against Malaysia.

After an early scare, Games debutantes Zeng and Zhou helped the team settle down by beating Karen Lyne and Ho Ying 3-1 (7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5) in the opening doubles.

In the stands at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre, a mini-cheering competition also broke out between the Republic - featuring Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua and Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee - and Malaysia's supporters.

But it was the Singaporeans' roar and Majulah Singapura which rang loudest after Feng beat Alice Chang 3-0 (11-9, 11-1, 11-7), before Zeng overcame Ho 3-1 (11-3, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5) to seal the victory and re-establish their status as queens of Commonwealth table tennis.