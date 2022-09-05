S'pore crush Maldives to enter netball s-finals

Three-time champions Singapore are through to the last four of the Asian Netball Championship after routing Maldives 96-10 in their final group match at the OCBC Arena on Sunday.

The hosts finished top of Group B and will face Hong Kong, who beat Thailand 56-29 to place first in Group D, in the second round on Tuesday.

Teams who finish top of their group will advance to the semi-finals on Saturday, with the second round results to determine the fixtures for the semis.

Despite losing veteran shooter Charmaine Soh to a knee injury in their opening game on Saturday, the team rallied behind her replacement Goh Wei Ping, who made her international debut against Maldives.

The 21-year-old, who contributed 30 goals, said: "I'm very honoured to be able to play alongside this very supportive team, and also very thankful that they always give me encouragement when I step on court.

"I was nervous because it's my very first international competition... All the seniors gave me advice - Kim (Kimberly Lim) was rubbing my hands because it was so cold and I'm very afraid of the cold. She told me to be confident, settle down, trust myself and believe in what I can do."

Singapore head coach Annette Bishop said: "There's a lot of nerves, so for (Goh) to give a performance like today was excellent.

"We were just working on making sure we make our combinations a lot stronger and both (sides) have provided some really good challenges as well for us to adapt to. Once again, it's one game at a time now and we know that it's going to get tougher."

Hong Kong vice-captain Lo Fung Yee said the team were happy to get back on court after missing out on international action in the last three years.

The second day of play at the OCBC Arena saw the Philippines and Brunei fending off spirited comebacks from their respective Group A and C rivals India and Chinese Taipei to win their games 45-41 and 38-34.