S'pore cricketers stage late win over Bermuda

Singapore fought hard for their second successive win in the ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Qualifier when they defeated Bermuda in a close game in Dubai yesterday.

Chasing 150 for victory, the Republic were tottering at 41-4 before Navin Param showed the way, with an unbeaten 72 in 41 balls, to a five-wicket win with three deliveries to spare.

Param, who turns 24 today, clubbed seven fours and four sixes for world No. 21 Singapore to add to their opening two-run win over No. 12 Scotland last Friday.

World No. 30 Bermuda's 149-7 total were restricted due largely to a meagre spell by Singapore left-arm spinner Vinoth Baskaran, who sent down his four-over quota for a paltry eight runs.

"This was a satisfying outcome," said Singapore skipper Amjad Mahboob. "We have four more matches to focus on and we rely on the two victories knowing we must keep plodding on."

Singapore, the 2017 SEA Games T20 gold medallists, will also face the Netherlands (world No. 16), Kenya (29), Papua New Guinea (17) and Namibia (20) in Group A.

Six teams advance to the World Cup in Australia next year. To reach this 14-team qualifying event, the Republic had beaten No. 11 Nepal en route to winning the Asian regional final in July.

Local cricket has celebrated a number of recent highs.

Last month, the men scored an upset win over Zimbabwe at the Singapore Tri-Nations T20 Series, the first time the Republic have beaten a Test-playing, International Cricket Council full member country.