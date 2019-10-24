S'pore cricketers slump to 2nd loss

Singapore's chances of playing in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year were dealt a severe blow after their second successive loss in Dubai yesterday.

They went down by seven wickets to Kenya in a Group A match in the 14-team qualifiers. Singapore have a 2-2 tally after impressive wins over Scotland and Bermuda before losing to the Netherlands.

Yesterday, Singapore elected to bat but managed only 157-9 in their 20 overs.

Opener Surendran Chandramohan was the top run-maker with 40 in 30 balls. Aritra Dutta (33 in 33 balls), Tim David (29 in 19), Amanpreet Singh (24 in 18) and Navin Param (21 in 10) were other contributors on a pitch that invited a 170plus total.

In response, Kenya's opening pair of Irfan Karim and Aman Gandhi put on 110 runs for the first wicket as the African country met the target with seven deliveries to spare.

Singapore play Papua New Guinea tomorrow and Namibia on Saturday. Four of the seven teams in each of the two groups advance to the second round, with the top six in the play-offs progressing to the World Cup in October next year.

BRIEF SCORES

SINGAPORE 157-9 Surendran Chandramohan 40, Tim David 29, Aritra Dutta 33, Amanpreet Singh 24, Navin Param 21.

KENYA 159-3 Amjad Mahboob 2-30.