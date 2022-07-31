BIRMINGHAM 2022: COMMONWEALTH GAMES

S'pore avoid big guns

Sparked by mixed doubles opening win, they beat England to top their group

In Birmingham
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Up against England amid the roars of a partisan crowd of around 2,000 yesterday, Singapore needed a big win in their Group B match to land a better shot at a mixed team badminton medal at the Commonwealth Games.

And the Singaporean shuttlers did just that, notching a hard-earned 4-1 victory to top the group and avoid big guns like India and Malaysia in today's quarter-finals.

Instead they will face runners-up from the other groups - either South Africa (Group A), Sri Lanka (Group D), Canada or Scotland (Group C).

Ahead of their encounter, England appeared to have the upper hand in the three doubles fixtures, while Singapore - with world champion Loh Kean Yew in the squad - were stronger in the two singles.

But in front of home fans armed with shrill whistles inside National Exhibition Centre's Hall 5, husband-and-wife duo Terry Hee and Jessica Tan turned the tie on its head by stunning England's own golden couple Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 21-9, 21-15 in the mixed doubles opener.

The world No. 36 Singaporeans were not overawed by the occasion nor the difference in rankings as they played aggressively against their 11th-ranked opponents from the start to put the English pair on the back foot throughout.

Hee, who soldiered on despite rolling his ankle in the second game, said: "Surely, we all want to start well and take down the first match, but perhaps the opponents were under more pressure to perform in front of their home crowd."

Tan added: "From the first point, we were very focused as we had prepared for a tough match against this higher-ranked pair whom we have not beaten before, and we are pleased with how we played."

Loh took inspiration from his teammates' blistering start and breezed past 55th-ranked Toby Penty 21-12, 21-12 in the ensuing men's singles tie.

Described by Penty as a "bouncing ball", the world No. 9 said: "Terry and Jessica's win earlier definitely gave me confidence and helped to release some tension ahead of my match.

"Toby and I are good friends off the court and know each other very well. He is a tall leftie, has a very good defence and it wasn't easy to kill him off in rallies."

World No. 19 Yeo Jia Min then gave Singapore an unassailable overall lead that confirmed their group-winners status after she beat the 150th-ranked Freya Redfearn 21-4, 21-8.

She said: "Hopefully, this good win helps us build momentum going into the knockout rounds. Avoiding the stronger teams is helpful perhaps in terms of conserving some energy, but we will have to meet them eventually and I have confidence in our team.

"Our team spirit is high, and our cheers for one another are getting louder by the day. I could even hear them from the warm-up hall, and we are highly motivated to do well."

World No. 19 Ben Lane and Sean Vendy restored some pride for the hosts when they beat Loh Kean Hean and Hee 19-21, 21-12, 21-18 in the men's doubles.

The Republic's 82nd-ranked women's doubles pair of Jin Yujia and Crystal Wong then upset world No. 14 Chloe Birch and Smith 21-19, 21-17.

WHAT’S HOT TODAY

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Emma Yap, Nadine Joy Nathan Women's individual all-around final (9.30pm)

BADMINTON

Singapore v opponent to be confirmed - Mixed team quarter-final (tomorrow, 12.30am)

SWIMMING

Darren Chua, Jonathan Tan, Quah Zheng Wen Men's 100m freestyle

Ong Jung Yi Men's 200m fly

Quah Men's 50m backstroke

Letitia Sim Women's 200m breaststroke

Quah Jing Wen, Quah Ting Wen, Sim Women's 50m fly

(Heats from 5.30pm, finals from tomorrow, 2am)

TABLE TENNIS

Singapore v Canada - Men's team quarter-final (4.30pm)

Singapore v Canada or Australia - Women's team semi-final (11pm)

WEIGHTLIFTING

Kester Loy Men's 67kg final (4.30pm)

Sarah Ang Women's 59kg final (9pm)

Catch the action live on Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch Birmingham 2022 Ch01-05. For reports and results, go to https://www.straitstimes.com/sport and https://www.birmingham2022.com

EVENTS TO WATCH

RUGBY SEVENS (7.40pm)

Quite remarkably Fiji, the only nation to win Olympic gold, have never triumphed at the Commonwealth Games.

The closest they came were three silver medals in 1998, 2002 and 2018. Jerry Tuwai and Josua Vakurunabili, heroes from the Tokyo Olympics, lead the Fijians' latest quest. They played Scotland in the quarter-finals earlier at 3.30am (Singapore time), and could face defending champs New Zealand or Kenya in the semi-finals tonight.

SWIMMING (From tomorrow, 2am)

Can British breaststroke king Adam Peaty defy injury and retain his 100m title? The 27-year-old triumphed in 2014 and 2018, but his quest for a fourth consecutive world title in the event last month was scuppered by a fractured foot a month earlier. Buoyed by a home crowd, Peaty will be fired up to return to the top of the podium.

For the latest on the Commonwealth Games, follow us on Instagram @straits_times_sport and Twitter @STsportsdesk.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 31, 2022, with the headline S'pore avoid big guns. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top