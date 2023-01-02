ST Full-time Report: S'pore athletes' New Year wishes | Pele, the man who made us love football

Dear ST reader,

Happy New Year. Just like the rest of us, athletes enter January full of dreams, determined to push themselves to greater heights over the next 12 months. This is what 16 of Singapore's brightest sporting talents are hoping for in 2023.

Pele's death last Thursday was a poignant way to end 2022. To many, the Brazilian was more than just a footballer. For my colleague Rohit Brijnath, Pele was the reason we fell in love with the beautiful game.

Nothing stirs our passion quite like a Singapore-Malaysia football match. The Lions travel across the Causeway needing a draw against their great rivals to progress to the AFF Championship semi-finals. My colleague David Lee analyses the key match-ups for Tuesday's clash.

