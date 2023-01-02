ST Full-time Report: S'pore athletes' New Year wishes | Pele, the man who made us love football

Dear ST reader,
Happy New Year. Just like the rest of us, athletes enter January full of dreams, determined to push themselves to greater heights over the next 12 months. This is what 16 of Singapore's brightest sporting talents are hoping for in 2023.
Pele's death last Thursday was a poignant way to end 2022. To many, the Brazilian was more than just a footballer. For my colleague Rohit Brijnath, Pele was the reason we fell in love with the beautiful game.
Nothing stirs our passion quite like a Singapore-Malaysia football match. The Lions travel across the Causeway needing a draw against their great rivals to progress to the AFF Championship semi-finals. My colleague David Lee analyses the key match-ups for Tuesday's clash.
New year, new dreams: What Singapore athletes hope for in 2023
We asked 16 sportsmen/sportswomen what they're looking forward to in the next 12 months.
Sporting Life: Pele, the man who made us love football
He was something simple and necessary, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, an always-available, dignified, hand-shaking missionary for the game.
Where the battle could be won or lost as Singapore take on Malaysia
ST's David Lee looks at the key match-ups ahead of the crucial AFF Championship game on Tuesday.
S'pore water polo head coach Kan Aoyagi eyes medal at 2030 Asian Games
S’pore Slingers raring to go as Asean Basketball League returns in January
The eight-team competition has a new format and there are tournaments in Batam, Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh City.
Sporting Life: Resistance not retirement is Nadal’s only business in Melbourne
He’s 36, half of his body parts are past their use-by-athletic dates, but that never stops the Spaniard, writes Rohit Brijnath.
S'pore hockey chief Mathavan Devadas aims for gold at 2029 SEA Games
The women's team last won a gold medal at the SEA Games in 1993 when it was held in Singapore.
We’re like brothers: S'pore’s world No. 1 badminton junior doubles duo eye more milestones
Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo turn their attention to senior circuit for the 2023 season.
On The Ball: Gakpo’s Reds move could set the tone for a busy transfer window
At £35 million, Liverpool's new signing is already beginning to look a real bargain, writes EPL columnist John Brewin.
Singapore’s Ong Zhe Sim overcomes 10 deg C conditions to win Scottish Junior Open U-15 squash title
The victory is a confidence boost ahead of the Jan 4-8 British Junior Open in Birmingham.
