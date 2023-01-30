ST Full-time Report: SPL to introduce VAR in 2023 | What can stop Australian Open champ Djokovic?

Tan Kim Han
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
5 hours ago

Dear ST reader,

The Singapore Premier League will be implementing video assistant referee technology for the first time in the upcoming season, which kicks off on Feb 24.

In another first, the Singapore women's tchoukball team reached No. 1 in the world rankings, although they learnt about it only about a month later.

Over in Melbourne, as Novak Djokovic returned to world No. 1 after winning the Australian Open for the 10th time, my colleague Rohit Brijnath ponders what it would take to stop the Serb, who has equalled Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

Aim is to expand SFA to 16 schools by end of 2023, says FAS assistant technical director

There are currently 12 squads in the School Football Academy programme, which comes under the Unleash the Roar project to strengthen the country's football ecosystem.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: What can stop Djokovic? Age or an alien invasion? 

Reading sporting tea leaves is a tricky idea but, when Djokovic is done, you suspect there will barely be a category in the record books which he doesn’t own, writes ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Premier League to use VAR for 2023 season

The SPL will be the second professional league in South-east Asia after Thailand to introduce video assistant referee technology.

READ MORE HERE

Tchoukball: Singapore women make history by becoming world No. 1

Singapore, with 165.65 points, switched places with Chinese Taipei (156.80) in the rankings which are updated annually.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Singapore Premier League to lose its highest-paid player Kim Shin-wook

The former South Korean international is the latest star to leave the Lion City Sailors in an exodus that began in November.

READ MORE HERE

Losing you the hardest thing: MMA fighter Angela Lee says in emotional post to sister Victoria

Angela pays tribute to her younger sibling, who died in Hawaii on Dec 26.

READ MORE HERE

Netball: Local biotechnology firm MiRXES is new title sponsor for Nations Cup

It will have branding rights for the 2023 and 2024 editions of the netball event.

READ MORE HERE

Meet S’pore’s Rice sisters who are 15, 12, and 9 – and making big moves in chess

Three girls from Singapore are taking on the chess world. The Rice sisters – Lauren, Leah and Lana – all have international chess federation (Fide) ratings, obtained by competing against players in international tournaments.

Lauren trains with the national team, Leah was women’s champion at Australian Chess Open, and all 3 have Fide ratings.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to host sailing's SB20 World C’ships after four-year delay

It was initially slated to take place here in 2021, but moved to Portugal owing to the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top