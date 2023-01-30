ST Full-time Report: SPL to introduce VAR in 2023 | What can stop Australian Open champ Djokovic?

Dear ST reader,

The Singapore Premier League will be implementing video assistant referee technology for the first time in the upcoming season, which kicks off on Feb 24.

In another first, the Singapore women's tchoukball team reached No. 1 in the world rankings, although they learnt about it only about a month later.

Over in Melbourne, as Novak Djokovic returned to world No. 1 after winning the Australian Open for the 10th time, my colleague Rohit Brijnath ponders what it would take to stop the Serb, who has equalled Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.