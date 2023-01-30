ST Full-time Report: SPL to introduce VAR in 2023 | What can stop Australian Open champ Djokovic?

Dear ST reader,
The Singapore Premier League will be implementing video assistant referee technology for the first time in the upcoming season, which kicks off on Feb 24.
In another first, the Singapore women's tchoukball team reached No. 1 in the world rankings, although they learnt about it only about a month later.
Over in Melbourne, as Novak Djokovic returned to world No. 1 after winning the Australian Open for the 10th time, my colleague Rohit Brijnath ponders what it would take to stop the Serb, who has equalled Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.
Aim is to expand SFA to 16 schools by end of 2023, says FAS assistant technical director
There are currently 12 squads in the School Football Academy programme, which comes under the Unleash the Roar project to strengthen the country's football ecosystem.
Sporting Life: What can stop Djokovic? Age or an alien invasion?
Reading sporting tea leaves is a tricky idea but, when Djokovic is done, you suspect there will barely be a category in the record books which he doesn’t own, writes ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
S’pore Premier League to use VAR for 2023 season
The SPL will be the second professional league in South-east Asia after Thailand to introduce video assistant referee technology.
Tchoukball: Singapore women make history by becoming world No. 1
Singapore, with 165.65 points, switched places with Chinese Taipei (156.80) in the rankings which are updated annually.
Football: Singapore Premier League to lose its highest-paid player Kim Shin-wook
The former South Korean international is the latest star to leave the Lion City Sailors in an exodus that began in November.
Losing you the hardest thing: MMA fighter Angela Lee says in emotional post to sister Victoria
Netball: Local biotechnology firm MiRXES is new title sponsor for Nations Cup
Meet S’pore’s Rice sisters who are 15, 12, and 9 – and making big moves in chess
Lauren trains with the national team, Leah was women’s champion at Australian Chess Open, and all 3 have Fide ratings.
S’pore to host sailing's SB20 World C’ships after four-year delay
It was initially slated to take place here in 2021, but moved to Portugal owing to the pandemic.
