SPGA loses over $130k to scammers | S'pore team eye historic English Channel swim

It was a mixed week for Singapore golf. While fans will cheer the news that LIV Golf and Sentosa Golf Club have struck a multi-year deal, guaranteeing that some of the game's top names will be playing here for the foreseeable future, the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association is dealing with a setback after it was revealed it had lost more than $131,000 to scammers.
On a more positive note and proving age is no barrier, retiree Ng Chee Soon, 60, is part of a team of four Singaporeans who will attempt to swim across the English Channel in July to raise money for charity.
Finally, swimmer Teong Tzen Wei has urged his teammates to be "killers" when they compete at the upcoming SEA Games in May as well as the Asian Games later in September.
S’pore Professional Golf Association loses $131,000 to phone scammers
The incident happened on Feb 17, with the fraudster claiming to be from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.
Sentosa Golf Club to host LIV event annually on multi-year contract
Retiree, 60, aims to master English Channel as Singapore team swim for history
Ng Chee Soon, a former triathlete, will be attempting the feat along with three others. They have a combined age of 200.
Kyra Poh and the art of the air
ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Feng Tianwei’s letter to her younger self
Leaving China for Singapore will be one of the biggest decisions of her life, she says.
Teong Tzen Wei urges Singapore swimmers to go for the kill at SEA Games, Asian Games
National coach Gary Tan feels his protege has it in him to become one of the team’s leaders.
We’re sending our best athletes, so don’t worry, the medals will come: Singapore SEA Games chef-de-mission
The Republic claimed 47 golds, 46 silvers and 71 bronzes from the Hanoi edition in 2022.
‘Unfit and unsafe’ pitch at Tampines leads to SPL match being postponed
The match between Geylang International and Balestier Khalsa was moved to Jalan Besar.
Manchester United’s season, once full of hope, is threatening to unravel
Injuries to key players plus a wobble in form will worry manager Erik ten Hag, writes John Brewin.
Podcast: Can Singapore football really Unleash the Roar?
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, who is the UTR’s executive committee chairman, discusses the national project.
