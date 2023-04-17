SPGA loses over $130k to scammers | S'pore team eye historic English Channel swim

Dear ST reader,

It was a mixed week for Singapore golf. While fans will cheer the news that LIV Golf and Sentosa Golf Club have struck a multi-year deal, guaranteeing that some of the game's top names will be playing here for the foreseeable future, the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association is dealing with a setback after it was revealed it had lost more than $131,000 to scammers.

On a more positive note and proving age is no barrier, retiree Ng Chee Soon, 60, is part of a team of four Singaporeans who will attempt to swim across the English Channel in July to raise money for charity.

Finally, swimmer Teong Tzen Wei has urged his teammates to be "killers" when they compete at the upcoming SEA Games in May as well as the Asian Games later in September.

See you again next week.