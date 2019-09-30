Spence knocks down Porter, in toughest test yet

LOS ANGELES • Errol Spence had never been tested at this degree of difficulty. Shawn Porter pressured, prodded and exposed him during a title bout that stretched every bit of his vaunted boxing skills.

The budding welterweight star emerged with two championship belts after he figured out the answers to this test just in time at the Staples Centre on Saturday night.

Spence (26-0) added the World Boxing Council welterweight title to his International Boxing Federation strap with a thrilling split-decision victory over Shawn Porter (30-3-1) on Saturday night, persevering through the biggest challenge of his ascendant career.

Fellow American Porter, a grizzled brawler, forced the favourite into uncomfortable situations in nearly every round.

However, Spence showed his grit, matching his opponent's pace and landing more punches (221 to 172), and he punctuated the win by knocking down Porter in the 11th round with a left hand.

Praising Porter as "a true champion", Spence said: "This is a lifetime dream. It shows hard work pays off. Shawn is a rough and awkward fighter."

Two judges scored it 116-111 for Spence, and a third scored it 115-112 for Porter, whose unorthodox, pugnacious style baited the former into many wild exchanges, starting with a thrilling stretch of the third and fourth rounds.

Having unified two belts, Spence is now in line for a money-spinning bout with Manny Pacquiao and he wasted no time, claiming a contest with the veteran Filipino was the "next fight I want".

"I've told my team, you line them up, I'll knock them down," he said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS