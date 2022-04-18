Spence going for Crawford's belt next

LOS ANGELES • The scene is now set for the first undisputed welterweight champion since 2005 after Errol Spence punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout on Saturday.

The American, who already held the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts, took the Cuban's World Boxing Association title.

Spence, fighting in front of home fans at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1min 44sec of the 10th round on the advice of the ringside doctor.

By then, Ugas' right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked his opponent in the seventh round and continued to pour in the punishment until it was over.

The favourite was fighting for the first time since an eye injury suffered in training forced him out of a planned bout with Manny Pacquiao last August.

Ugas stepped in at the last minute and sent the Filipino legend into retirement with a unanimous decision victory.

But the 35-year-old had no answer for Spence's powerful combinations, even though he did rock him in the sixth round, sending him reeling into the ropes after knocking his mouthpiece out.

The 32-year-old later said he was distracted by the loss of his mouthpiece, and did not defend himself adequately.

"I thought the ref had said stop," he said. "That's my fault."

It could have been ruled a knock-down, but Spence - who has never been sent to the canvas - insisted he was never out on his feet. He led on all three judges' scorecards as Ugas fell to 27-5 with 12 KOs.

With his last fight being in December 2020 - a victory over Danny Garcia - Spence said he did feel his timing was a little off in the early rounds. But with three belts now in hand, he wasted no time in calling out unbeaten World Boxing Organisation champion and fellow American Terence Crawford, who is also undefeated with 38 wins and 29 KOs.

The pair have frequently been mentioned as among the best pound-for-pound boxers today and all signs point to a money-spinning unification bout.

"That's the fight that I want, that's the fight everybody else wants," Spence said. "Terence, I'm coming for that belt."

Crawford responded on Twitter, saying: "Now the real fight happens. No more talk, no more side of the street, let's go!

"Keep my belts warm, I'll be coming to grab 'em later this year."

