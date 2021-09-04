Speed test for Elliot Ness

Elliot Ness, the Polytrack 1,100m record holder, is resuming from a 21/4-month break in Race 11 at Kranji today.

But the four-year-old chestnut gelding is entered for 1,000m on the Polytrack, after two unplaced runs over 1,200m on turf.

Trainer Mark Walker believes the drop to the short sprint on the alternate surface will be key to a second success in six starts.

"I think Elliot Ness is more of a Polytrack horse. More to the point, he's more of a 1,000m-1,100m speed sort of horse," he said.

"In other words, it's not really the surface, but the trip. He's just a pure sprinter.

"As he gets fitter and stronger, there's no reason why he can't go back to 1,200m. But, for now, it'll be pure speed races."