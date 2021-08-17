Spectators not allowed at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO • Spectators will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus fears, the organisers said yesterday, as Japan battles record infections despite emergency measures in several parts of the country.

The Paralympics open next Tuesday and some teams are already in the country at training camps. But the Games come with Japan facing a new wave of virus cases and states of emergency in place in six regions.

"More stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including no spectators," the organisers said in a joint statement with local and national governments and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Tokyo 2020 Games president Seiko Hashimoto added it was "unavoidable to implement these measures to prevent the spread of infection".

Last week, the Japanese media reported that fans would be banned from venues in Tokyo as well as Saitama and Chiba prefectures - as was the case at the Tokyo Games.

However, Shizuoka prefecture was set to host a crowd of no more than 5,000 people for its track and road cycling para-events, just like at the Olympics. But with Shizuoka yesterday requesting the central government to place the region under a state of emergency, it now means the Paralympics will be held behind closed doors.

On the road events, organisers urged the general public to refrain from coming.

The statement added: "We very much regret that this situation has impacted the Paralympic Games, following the Olympic Games, and we sincerely apologise to all ticket buyers who were looking forward to watching the Games at the venues.

"We hope that you understand that these measures are unavoidable and being implemented in order to prevent the spread of infection. Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home."

An exception will be made to allow some school children to attend under a special programme.

But organisers emphasised children would only participate with "safety measures" and "where local authorities or school administrations request this in response to the wishes of parents and others".

Virus cases are surging across Japan, with over 20,000 new daily infections recorded in recent days, driven by the more contagious Delta variant and media reports yesterday said the government is planning to extend its fourth state of emergency until the middle of next month.

Around 4,400 para-athletes are expected to take part and, like their Olympic counterparts, they will face daily testing and restrictions on their movement.

At least 31 people associated with the Paralympics have tested positive so far, with other cases reported among teams that arrived early for training camps.

The Games were also yesterday hit by trouble after a Georgian para-judoka was arrested on suspicion of seriously injuring a security guard at a Tokyo hotel while in quarantine, police and local media said.

The 34-year-old allegedly broke the guard's rib by "pouncing on him and pushing him down" in an incident that occurred last Thursday. The man is expected to be ejected from the upcoming competition and sent home.

The IPC also yesterday confirmed that Afghanistan's Paralympic team will not participate in the Games next week because they are trapped in the country after the Taleban's takeover.

Two Afghans had been set to fly to Japan - taekwondo exponents Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli. Khudadadi was supposed to be the first woman to represent her country at the Paralympics and IPC spokesman Craig Spence expressed his regret.

Both were profiled on the IPC's website just a week ago, with a message on how they could "deliver the message of co-existence for humanity".

