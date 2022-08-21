'Special' gold for fit-again Warholm

MUNICH • Karsten Warholm of Norway announced his return to form as he retained his 400m hurdles title at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Friday, while Dutchwoman Femke Bol sealed an unlikely double.

Warholm's performance was all the more impressive as he is making his way back from a hamstring injury, a setback that saw him finish seventh in last month's world championships in Eugene.

The 26-year-old, who set a world record of 45.94sec when winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, timed a championship record of 47.12 seconds for gold.

He finished well ahead of France's Wilfried Happio, in 48.56sec, and Cuban-born Turk Yasmani Copello (48.78sec).

"It's even more special now because I've learnt these things don't come so often and you should appreciate them even more because things turn around very quickly in sport, so I'm very happy to be back," said Warholm.

"The injury has healed and I feel much more confident so today was just running and enjoying it."

The indefatigable Bol followed up her victory in Wednesday's 400m by totally dominating the women's 400m hurdles to seal a memorable European double.

She also clocked a championship record for victory in 52.67sec ahead of Ukrainians Viktoriya Tkachuk (54.30sec) and Anna Ryzhykova (54.86sec).

"Winning this gold medal is a big relief," said Bol. "It was a great race for me. I am very surprised to achieve such a fast time. I am so proud to achieve the double."

Britain's Laura Muir and Zharnel Hughes bagged golds in the women's 1,500m and men's 200m respectively, but their teammate Dina Asher-Smith was trumped by Swiss rival Mujinga Kambundji in her bid to retain the 200m title.

Muir sealed Britain's first gold of a fantastic night of track and field as she accelerated away at the bell for a comprehensive victory.