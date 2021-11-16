'Special' Aussies win T20 World Cup

DUBAI • Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Sunday said his team bonding over golf and music in a difficult bubble environment remained key to lifting their first Twenty20 World Cup title.

The Australians thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai after Mitchell Marsh hit an unbeaten 77 to steer the team home in 18.5 overs.

Not many had given Australia and New Zealand a chance ahead of the tournament but Finch's team moved into the semi-finals with a better run-rate than South Africa.

They then got past favourites Pakistan to set up a rematch of the 2015 50-over final between the trans-Tasman neighbours, which had also witnessed a big win for the Australians.

"It's unbelievable. It's been brilliant. It honestly has," Finch said after the title triumph that adds to their five one-day international World Cup trophies.

"It's had ups and downs along the way, don't get me wrong. It's never smooth sailing. When you're in bubbles and things like that, it's always difficult. Guys get along very well.

"We've played some golf together. We've hung out. We've been able to relax and just enjoy each other's company. And as you can hear in there now, there's always music playing in the corridors of the hotel. Everyone's doors are always open."

Australia's previous best was a runner-up finish in 2010 when they lost the final to England and the T20 World Cup had remained a dream for six editions since 2007.

"I think there's been so much talk about this being the one that's been elusive to Australia," said Finch, whose side became the second team in a row to lift the men's T20 World Cup without winning a game batting first.

"To be fair, we probably under-performed in the past, if we are being honest with ourselves.

"We've had some great teams along the way. This team is pretty special. The camaraderie, the way that everyone really cares for each other and looks after each other, looks out for each other; pretty special.

"So yeah, it's awesome. That's brilliant and it's great for Australian cricket."

Marsh's 50-ball knock laced with six fours and four sixes and his 92-run stand with David Warner, who made 53 to finish the tournament with 289 runs, stood out in the resounding final win.

The Australian camp promoted Marsh to the No. 3 position ahead of Steve Smith in their tour of West Indies and the "really important" move paid dividends.

"He obviously plays fast bowling very well," said Finch. "Growing up (playing) in the Waca (Western Australian Cricket Association), he's very, very dominant off the back foot. He's someone who loves the contest, loves the challenge. And we just backed him from the start."

