Long jumper Julieta Gallego among victims of deadly Spain train collision

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Long jumper Julieta Gallego is among the victims of a train collision in Spain’s Toledo province that killed at least 69 people.

MADRID - The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation on Oct 29 expressed its condolences following the death of 24-year-old long jumper Julieta Gallego, who was among the victims of the train collision in Toledo province that killed at least 69 people.

• “The Spanish athletics family joins in the grief over the passing of Julieta Gallego, athlete of AD Sprint, in the train accident that occurred in Urda (Toledo),” the federation (RFEA) said in a statement on X, offering its support to her family, friends and club teammates.

• Gallego competed for Madrid-based AD Sprint and was a regular participant in Spain’s club championships. Her long jump personal best was 5.90m, set in Antequera in 2023.

• “There are blows that strike at the very heart of the athletics family. Today, the sport mourns the passing of Julieta, a life ahead of her that has been unjustly extinguished,” RFEA president Raul Chapado told Spanish newspaper ABC.

• Two high-speed trains collided on Oct 28 in the second deadly accident in less than a year on the line connecting Madrid to southern Andalusia. REUTERS