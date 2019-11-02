Southern legend looks hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,200M)

2 Adonis scored a first-up win for his new handler Douglas Whyte two starts ago. If Regan Bayliss can slot him in somewhere close to the speed, he'll prove tough to beat.

12 Nashashuk gets in with just 114lb (51.8kg) on his back. With a clean run, he'll be fighting out the finish.

3 Starlot flashed home to score last start. Paul O'Sullivan and Zac Purton are striking at an impressive 36 per cent this season, which is four wins from 11 starts.

5 Surewin was far from disgraced on the dirt last start. He can figure.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

6 Lucky More has set the track alight in his trials. If he can translate that form to race day, he's going to prove hard to beat with Purton taking the reins.

2 Victory Power has gone close in his last two outings, finishing second. The nomination of Alfred Chan takes 10lb off his back.

1 Duke Wai returns here second-up following a first-up third behind Allied Agility. Expect improvement, especially from the good draw.

3 Takingufurther might need another run but, if he can overcome the wide gate, he should be there.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 On Excel Star has trialled well in the lead-up to his debut. He could make his presence felt against this field.

2 Majestic Conqueror has improved steadily and gets the services of Joao Moreira. If he takes another step forward, he's going to be around the mark.

1 Fresh Power's consistency holds him in good stead for this.

8 Breeze Of Spring is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 General's Delight is a winner of two from three as Millard Reaction in Australia. The Hong Kong newcomer was runner-up in the Listed South Pacific Classic at Randwick. He's trialled well in preparation for his debut and this race looks well within his grasp.

9 Beauty Applause has crafted an impressive record of two wins from five attempts. He's still very immature and green in his racing but his raw ability holds him in good stead.

2 Endearing is a two-time course-and-distance winner. His experience should see him finish around the mark.

11 Star Majestic remains a big watch with no weight on his back.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

1 Colorado High was an impressive last-start winner. He can continue, with the step-up to 1,400m expected to suit.

12 Casimiro has proven his capability. If he can recapture his best run from three starts ago, he might be good value at an each-way price.

2 Relentless Me won well last start. He's in another suitable race with Alfred Chan's 10lb claim an asset.

6 Sprint Forward can be a factor if they elect to take up a forward position.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Fat Turtle, a last-start winner, has speed to burn. If he finds the front again, he'll prove difficult to run down.

9 Dan Control made significant ground last start when eighth to Fat Turtle. With a more forward ride, he can run a bold race.

6 Thanks Forever mixes his form. He holds a win over the talented Voyage Warrior and his last-start third behind the record-setting Aethero was impressive.

5 Refined Treasure is better down the straight. But, if he can get a clean run, he might be up to the task.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

2 Southern Legend finished alongside Beauty Generation in the Group 2 Oriental Watch Sha Tin Trophy last start. If he's continued to thrive since then, he's the one they have to beat, especially as he is a seasoned international campaigner.

8 Furore receives a welcome rise in distance to 1,800m. As the reigning Hong Kong Derby champion, he commands plenty of respect.

6 Singapore Sling boxed in at the tail of the field with too much work to do first-up. He can figure with a more positive ride.

11 Sacred Capital is a dual MAC Group 1 victor. Maybe his best can catch a few of these off guard.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

6 Picken can bounce back to winning ways, following his narrow second from a lengthy break.

11 Regency Bo Bo is racing well. From the inside draw, he should find himself up on the pace and getting every chance.

14 Prince Of Gems returned impressively first-up on the dirt, finishing a fast second. He can progress further on the turf and is capable of winning with no weight on his back.

13 Flying Victory was far from disgraced last start. He remains a big watch.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

12 Smiling Pride has gone to a new level since switching to the Jimmy Ting yard. The two-time winner is capable of winning this, especially on his impressive trial last week.

4 Cool Team got off the mark two starts ago. If he can settle up on the pace early, he's in with a chance.

7 Champion Supreme closed from the tailend to grab third first-up. Expect him to go close again.

14 Bellagio has a tendency to miss the kick. If he can jump with them, he's an excellent chance in Class 3.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

10 More Than This seeks a hat-trick of wins following a dominant display last start when first-up. With even luck, he'll take running down.

12 Band Of Brothers steps up to Class 2 but gets in with just 118lb on his back. The 1,600m also suits.

4 Enjoying steps out for his Hong Kong debut after arriving from Australia, where he was a dual Group 2 winner. Off his trials, there's no reason to suggest he can't make an impression this early on.

1 Hezthewonforus is next best.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club