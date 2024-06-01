South Korea’s An Se-young aims to thwart China charge at KFF Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE - China’s badminton players are aiming for a clean sweep of five titles at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open on June 2 – a first-ever in the tournament’s history if they manage to achieve the feat.

But not if South Korea’s world No. 1 An Se-young can help it. The defending champion will be the toughest test for the Chinese juggernaut gunning for glory at the US$850,000 (S$1.15 million) tournament, and will play China’s No. 2 Chen Yufei in the women’s singles final.

The 22-year-old is on the comeback trail after sustaining a right knee injury at the Asian Games, where she won a gold medal to add to her nine titles in 2023. Her form dipped drastically after that and she failed to win another tournament that year.

At January’s Malaysia Open, she declared herself “70 per cent recovered” and claimed her first trophy since her injury, following it up with the French Open title in March.

Competing in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 1, An proved she was back to her best after battling past Indonesia’s ninth-ranked Gregoria Tunjung 21-14, 23-21 to make her second straight Singapore Open final.

An said via a translator: “The injury is not a big problem for me anymore. Now, I’m focusing on regaining my past form and performance level. My performance is a hundred per cent of what I can do at the moment.”

Cheered on by a raucous crowd of 6,050, An displayed her dexterity and strong net play to take the first game 21-14.

But errors soon crept in as she surrendered a 6-2 lead and trailed 15-10 in the second game.

Rattling off five points in a row, An clawed her way back and remarkably did the same from 17-15, 19-17 and 20-19 deficits.

The world No. 1 dropped onto both knees and let out a huge roar after Tunjung’s forehand smash sailed wide on the former’s second match point.

Tunjung, who was limping and had to be helped by her coach into the media mixed zone, rolled her ankle while 15-12 ahead in the second game.

She said: “I’m not satisfied with my performance because I couldn’t take advantage of my lead. I only felt the pain in the last point.”