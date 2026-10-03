South Korea lift gloom by winning Asian Games men’s football gold

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South Korea players throw coach coach Lee-Min Sung in the air as they celebrate after winning the gold medal.

TOYOTA CITY, Japan - South Korea won men’s football gold at the Asian Games, beating hosts Japan 1-0 in the final on Oct 3 to lift the gloom after a disastrous World Cup and series of damaging controversies.

Swansea City’s Eom Ji-sung rifled in on the hour to give the Koreans their fourth straight title in front of 30,000 fans at Toyota Stadium near Nagoya.

Japan were looking to win gold for the first time since 2010 and were coached by Go Oiwa, who will take over the senior national team after the Asian Cup in 2027.

The Asian Games are contested between under-23 squads with three over-age players.

South Korea endured a miserable World Cup in North America in 2026, going out in the group stage after a shock loss to South Africa.

Coach Hong Myung-bo quit but his departure did little to quell public outrage over the disappointing campaign and added fuel to pre-existing questions about how he was hired.

Police raided Korean FA (KFA) headquarters in August as part of an investigation into Hong’s 2024 appointment.

The KFA also apologised for allegations that it provided sexual entertainment for foreign referees.

Eom, who played at their dismal World Cup, put a smile on Korean faces with a brilliant goal, lashing home a left-foot shot against the run of play.

The win secured military exemptions for South Korea’s players.

Nearly every able-bodied South Korean male is required to perform at least 18 months of military service, but the government rewards Asian Games gold medals and Olympic medals of any colour with an exemption.

The 2026 squad follow in the footsteps of senior captain Son Heung-min and Atletico Madrid playmaker Lee Kang-in.

The Koreans had players with European experience throughout their team and Eom threatened with an early chance that went over the bar.

Japan, fielding a mostly home-based Under-21 team, suffered a setback when forward Uche Nwadike was stretchered off midway through the first half with a knee injury.

The hosts went on to create the better chances but Eom made the breakthrough to hand the Koreans the title, despite Japan hitting the post with a late chance. AFP