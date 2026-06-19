South Korea coach urges players to move on from Mexico defeat

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico June 18 - South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said his players must not dwell on their 1-0 defeat by Mexico after a goalkeeping error proved decisive in their second Group A match at the World Cup.

South Korea conceded early in the second half when goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu lost control of a high ball under pressure, allowing Luis Romo to score.

"The goal we conceded was regrettable, but there is no need to hang our heads," Hong told reporters. "The result is disappointing, but I believe the players executed the plans we prepared for this game well."

Hong said South Korea had expected Mexico to press aggressively from the start and had focused on surviving the early stages without conceding.

"It was crucial not to concede until the 20th minute of the first half, and the players held on well," he added.

"After that, the game's rhythm shifted to our side, and we were able to lead in both pressing and game management."

Hong declined to blame Kim directly for the goal, saying he had yet to review the collision that led to the mistake.

"There was pushing between players in that scene, and I think a mistake occurred in that process," he said.

Despite the loss, South Korea remain in contention to reach the round of 32, with three points from two matches. Mexico lead the group with six points, while the Czech Republic and South Africa have one point each.

South Korea face South Africa in their final group match on Wednesday in Monterrey.

"South Africa is a team with good speed," Hong said. "We need to prepare tactically well." REUTERS