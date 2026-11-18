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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - New Zealand tour of South Africa - South Africa v New Zealand - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - August 29, 2026 South Africa's Jasper Wiese in action REUTERS/Esa Alexander/ File Photo

Nov 18 - South Africa will be without number eight Jasper Wiese for the remainder of the Nations Championship after the 31-year-old was handed a four-week suspension on Wednesday following his red card during the Springbok's 21-19 defeat by France last week.

• Wiese was given a 20-minute red after his yellow card was upgraded by the bunker review system for a dangerous clear-out at a ruck.

• The forward will miss Saturday's fixture against Ireland - Wiese was left out of the South Africa side selected - and the Nations Championship finals weekend.

• Wiese will have his suspension reduced to three weeks, should he undertake the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

• Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was suspended on Tuesday for six matches following comments he made about the match officials following the loss in Paris.

• South Africa will likely need to beat Ireland in Dublin to reach the Nations Championship final, although a losing bonus point could be enough if England defeat New Zealand and deny the All Blacks any bonus points. REUTERS