South Africa's Lions head home after traumatic Europe tour

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 - South Africa’s Lions rugby team headed home at the weekend after an emotion-sapping three-week trip to Europe during which lock Hyron Andrews collapsed and died.

The 31-year-old was found unresponsive at the team hotel in France on October 16 on the eve of the provincial franchise’s debut in the European Champions Cup against La Rochelle, with a later autopsy finding he had suffered a tear in the aorta.

The Lions elected to play the match despite the trauma of his death and then stayed on in Europe for another fortnight for two United Rugby Championship matches in Scotland against Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

They were warmly applauded by French fans amid emotional scenes ahead of the La Rochelle clash when players shed tears during a minute’s silence before kickoff and after the game when the La Rochelle players formed a guard of honour as the Lions left the field.

But La Rochelle soundly beat them 31-14 and they went down 31-10 to Edinburgh the following week.

However on Friday, they ran Glasgow Warriors close, eventually going down 29-20.

"It was an incredibly difficult tour in the bigger scheme of things,” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“The character we showed during the La Rochelle and Glasgow games is something we are proud of."

"The Edinburgh game week was exceptionally tough mentally and unfortunately it showed a bit in the game."

Van Rooyen praised the way the players had rallied together after Andrews’ death.

“The senior players were immense in terms of team identity and playing style, taking ownership and leading by example," Van Rooyen said.

"Throughout the three weeks, I honestly believe the management was truly unbelievable. We are truly blessed to have incredible people in our team.

"The heart and the character to stand up and fight for each other was incredible."

Andrews’ funeral is expected to take place in the coming weeks as the players have been given time off before returning in mid-November to begin preparations for a resumption of their URC campaign against the Bulls on December 5 in Johannesburg. REUTERS