South African clubs have found the going tough in the European Champions Cup

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CAPE TOWN, Oct 16 - The European Champions Cup has proved a surprising struggle for South African clubs whose entry into the competition four years ago was expected to intensify the battle for silverware but whose results have been underwhelming.

Since the 2022-23 season, none of the South African representatives have made it beyond the quarter-finals and in the last two years have not even got past the last 16. South African teams have lost more Champions Cup games than they have won over the last four campaigns.

This season's edition kicks off on Friday and there will be three South African representatives - the Bulls, Stormers and Lions - facing intense scrutiny over how they approach the competition.

The Johannesburg-based Lions are taking part for the first time while the Bulls and Stormers have competed in all four previous editions involving South African clubs, but have only one quarter-final appearance each.

"We need a South African team to make a semi-final or even a final this season," said Stormers coach John Dobson this week.

"From our side we want the participation in the Champions Cup to continue and we want to respect the competition, and the best way to make that point is to do well in it.

PRESTIGIOUS COMPETITION

"It is a prestigious competition and we want to test ourselves against the best teams in the world. We want to be at the top table of world club rugby, so we're desperate to stay part of it," he added.

The poor performance of the South African teams has had much to do with trying to manage players' workload.

They have often sent fringe squads to away matches and spared marquee players the arduous travel to have them fresher and in better shape for home games, where they have a better chance at victory and collecting bonus points.

It has drawn a lot of criticism, including from former England flyhalf Stuart Barnes, who wrote in The Times that South African sides fielding second-string teams away in the Champions Cup "damages the competition".

Also hampering selection is the need to manage the playing time of international players, in agreement with the South African Rugby Union, so that they are fresh to play for the Springboks. It will be a top priority over the next 12 months leading up to the Rugby World Cup in Australia next October.

LESS INTENSE SCHEDULE

There is also a perception that the South Africans prioritise the United Rugby Championship, where they have been much more successful.

This year's Champions Cup starts earlier than usual and there is a lengthy break after this weekend's opening round of pool matches before the next round in December. That offers a less intense initial schedule for the South Africans and will encourage them to select stronger sides.

The Bulls and Stormers kick off at home this weekend while the Lions face a baptism of fire against former winners La Rochelle in France on Saturday.

"It's our first game in the Champions Cup, so we'd like to start that strong," said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen, whose side departed for France on Monday to have more time to acclimatise and will then stay overseas for back-to-back URC matches in Scotland. REUTERS