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South Africa unveils Durban as bid city for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

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FILE PHOTO: Yachts break the city skyline ahead of the G20 finance meeting in Durban, South Africa, July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Yachts break the city skyline ahead of the G20 finance meeting in Durban, South Africa, July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

Oct 29 - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) unveiled the coastal city of Durban as its preferred host to bring the Olympics to Africa for the first time.

• South Africa will bid for either the 2036 or 2040 Games, SASCOC acting president Lwandile Simelane told reporters on Thursday

• The South African government has backed the bid after the cabinet approved it

• SASCOC will deliver presentations to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission in November, with feasibility reviews concluding in March 2027 and a final host selection in 2029

• Durban won the bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games but the Commonwealth Games Federation stripped it of the rights in 2017, citing a failure to meet key obligations REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.