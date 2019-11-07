South Africa unite to welcome rugby heroes

JOHANNESBURG • South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said the country's underprivileged children should "keep dreaming and keep believing" as he carried the Rugby World Cup trophy through thousands of fans on the team's return home on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old led the Springboks to victory in Japan when they beat England 32-12 in the final last Saturday, a third title for the country after 1995 and 2007, and their first under a black captain.

His rags-to-riches tale has been inspirational, and the raucous welcome the side received at the OR Tambo Airport showcased the full range of the Rainbow Nation.

Fans from all walks of life screamed with joy, danced and sang as they spent hours waiting for a glimpse of the players as they emerged in groups from different flights at the airport near Johannesburg.

The biggest cheer was reserved for Kolisi, who grew up in an impoverished township and has written his name not only into rugby folklore but also into the history of South Africa as a beacon of hope for those facing bleak futures.

"The kids must keep dreaming and keep believing," he told reporters. "Anything can be overcome. When I was young, I was just focused on going to training each day, preparing myself for the opportunity just in case it ever came.

"I am proof it can be done. We don't want it to be so tough for anybody else, we want to make it easier in the future."

Although boasting the most developed economy in Africa, South Africa struggles with stagnant growth, near 30 per cent unemployment and widespread poverty and inequality.

But all of that was put aside on Tuesday, as a carnival atmosphere enveloped the normally sedate international arrival hall of the airport where every Springbok received deafening applause.

Black and white, male and female, young, middle-aged and old, low-income earners and the wealthy all came together as one, wearing replica green and gold shirts and waving national flags, to salute their heroes.

Kolisi said the players also felt the support from home during their time in Japan, with a TV screen in their hotel constantly replaying videos from fans, or images of South Africans celebrating their team's victories.

He added that the team had also been inspired by messages from tennis great Roger Federer, whose mother was born in South Africa, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Coach Rassie Erasmus, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Tuesday, felt that racial unity is key to solving the country's problems.

He said: "We have to focus on making sure that everybody gets equal chances of playing, everybody gets good nutrition and everybody gets a fair chance.

"We can't just focus on the Springboks. There are so many bigger things that we have to fix."

