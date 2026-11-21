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DUBLIN, Nov 21 - Two first-half tries from Rob Baloucoune helped a rejuvenated Ireland beat South Africa 20-17 on Saturday but a losing bonus point was enough to book the world champions a place in next weekend's Nations Championship final.

With Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus watching on from his hotel serving the first of a six-match ban, Ireland dominated the first period and led the subdued Springboks 17-10 at halftime thanks to Baloucoune's tries and one from Ronan Kelleher.

A Sam Prendergast penalty stretched the lead to 10 points and while a Malcolm Marx try cut it to three just before the hour, the Springboks could not breach the brilliant Irish defence and fell to back-to-back defeats.

Ireland, who began the day with an outside shot of topping the Northern Hemisphere standings, cannot catch England but are guaranteed a top-three finish and one of the marquee games at the November 27-29 finals weekend at Twickenham. REUTERS