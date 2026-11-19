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Nov 19 - South Africa wrapped up a nine-wicket victory in the first test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Thursday to go ahead in the two-match series and stay on course for a place in the World Test Championship final in London next year.

South Africa needed 12 runs to win the test after dismissing Bangladesh for 168 in their second innings with off spinner Simon Harmer taking six wickets and Kagiso Rabada pitching in with three.

Victory was achieved a minute before lunch but only after opener Marques Ackerman, who had scored 157 in the first innings, was dismissed first ball.

South Africa have now won 16 of their last 18 tests and are top of the test team rankings. REUTERS