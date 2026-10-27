South Africa pummel Australia bowling after being asked to bat

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CAPE TOWN, Oct 27 - Opener Marques Ackerman struck an unbeaten 82 as South Africa raced to 140 without loss at lunch on the first day of the decisive third and final test against Australia at Newlands on Tuesday.

• Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field, only the 12th time a team has done so in tests at Newlands since 1889. Five of the previous 11 tests were won by the team electing to field.

• Ackerman, 30, playing in his second test, and Aiden Markram (56 not out) punished loose Australia bowling on a good batting wicket.

• Travis Head dropped a simple chance at mid-wicket off Markram from the bowling of Mitchell Starc when the batter had 39, one of the few chances Australia created in a poor opening session.

• The touring side are without key batter Steve Smith, who failed to recover from a neck injury. They made four changes with Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly and spinner Nathan Lyon coming into the side.

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

• The team who win the match will occupy the number one position in the test world rankings, a position currently held by Australia. REUTERS