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South Africa pacer Rabada ruled out of Australia ODIs, under injury cloud for tests

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Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - March 4, 2026 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in action REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - March 4, 2026 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in action REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary

MELBOURNE, Aug 31 - Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and is a doubt for the following test series against Pat Cummins's team as he battles a hamstring injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Rabada had suffered a right hamstring strain and would miss the three ODIs starting September 24 in Durban.

"His availability for the three-match test series against Australia will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation, with a decision on his selection to be made closer to the series," CSA said in a statement.

Rabada's domestic bowling coach Allan Donald told South African media Rabada's hamstring injury could see him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.

The first test starts on October 9 in Durban, with Gqeberha and Cape Town also hosting matches.

Losing Rabada for the test series would be a huge blow for South Africa, who beat Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's last year when the 31-year-old took nine wickets.

Rabada has an average of 21.39 in 11 tests against Australia, slightly better than his exceptional career average of 22.03. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.