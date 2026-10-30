South Africa lead over Australia passes 100

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CAPE TOWN, Oct 30 - South Africa went to lunch on 202 for five on day four of the decisive third test against Australia at Newlands on Friday, a lead of 102 as they look to set the touring side an imposing target.

• Ryan Rickelton is not out on 39 and Wiaan Mulder has five after South Africa lost one wicket in the morning session.

• Resuming on 140 for four, they made a steady start before Matthew Breetzke (43) was caught on the pull by Mitchell Starc off the bowling of Pat Cummins to give the Australia captain his first wicket of the match.

• The pitch is starting to show signs of wear, with Australia batter Josh Inglis saying on Thursday a chase of over 200 would be a difficult one

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha

• The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, which is currently held by Australia REUTERS