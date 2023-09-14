South Africa hooker Marx ruled out of World Cup with injury - team

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with a knee injury, the defending champions said on Thursday.

"Marx, who was not included in Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s matchday squad to face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, went down at training on Wednesday after having his knee caught in contact," the Springboks said in a statement.

"With the Springboks having the luxury of an enlarged 33-man squad in France for the international showpiece, and sufficient cover at hooker within the squad, he will not be replaced in the squad at this stage."

South Africa, who beat Scotland 18-3 in their opening Pool B game, take on Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday. REUTERS

