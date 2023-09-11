Coach Jacques Nienaber hails pack after South Africa grind out win over slippery Scots

MARSEILLE – South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber hailed a gritty forward showing as the Springboks ground out an 18-3 victory over Scotland on Sunday in the opening game of the defence of their Rugby World Cup title.

In a tight game at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, two Manie Libbok penalties to one from Finn Russell made it just 6-3 at half-time.

Momentum swung after Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kurt-Lee Arendse crossed for a try apiece between the 47th and 50th minutes, the Boks effectively shutting down any response from the Scots after ensuring dominance on the scoreboard.

“It could have been a slippery one, Scotland are a good side and are not No. 5 in the world for nothing,” said Nienaber, who took over as head coach from Rassie Erasmus, who moved to director of rugby after leading the Boks to glory in Japan four years ago.

“We were only leading 6-3 at half-time after having some dominance. They are a nuggety team and hats off to them. We had to grind the win out.”

Nienaber said it wasn’t rocket science how the Boks turned the screw in the second period.

“Rugby is not a complicated sport. If you get a good platform from the forwards, then you can create momentum that can create some space and then you have some backs who can make some magic,” he said.

However, he will be sweating the fitness of lock Eben Etzebeth, who came off with a shoulder injury after 26 minutes, a potentially huge blow for a player who is so instrumental to their powerful pack.

“He will be assessed on Monday, at this stage we have no idea how serious, or not, it is,” Nienaber said.

Captain Siya Kolisi admitted his team had been “a bit slow to get into the game and take opportunities”.

“In the second-half we took our opportunities from the set piece and I am proud of the way the boys did that.”

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was left “really disappointed” by the result, which increases the ante in Pool B, which also includes world No. 1 Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

“We were slow to get going, but we built into the game. There were opportunities, but not many in our attacking game.

“South Africa took possession and got some points and we never got the accuracy to really trouble them on the scoreboard.

“We only scored three points, that’s unusual for us, credit to South Africa’s defence.”