South Africa close on quarter-finals with Tonga win

South Africa's Willie Le Roux scores their fifth try. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

MARSEILLE, France - South Africa were firmly on track for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as they ran in seven tries to knock Tonga out with a 49-18 victory in their last Pool B game on Sunday.

Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Deon Fourie, Jesse Kriel, Willie Le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith went over the line and Handre Pollard (4) and Manie Libbok (3) converted to put the defending champions top of their group on 15 points.

It was, however, the first time since the 2015 World Cup that the Springboks conceded three tries in a match as Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi and Patrick Pellegrini touched down in a fierce performance by Tonga.

South Africa will go through if Scotland fail to beat Ireland, who overcame the Springboks in the first game of the group and have 14 points, with a bonus point. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Job done for Jones as Wallabies enter World Cup purgatory
Australia still just alive after bonus-point win over Portugal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top