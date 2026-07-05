South Africa captain Kolisi taken out of team before England clash

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JOHANNESBURG, July 4 - South Africa captain Siya Kolisi was withdrawn from the Nations Championship team for the clash against England on Saturday just minutes before kickoff.

Kolisi suffered a hamstring injury in the Springboks’ Friday captain’s run but was given a chance to try and prove his fitness in the warm-up before Saturday’s game, before being pulled out of the lineup.

Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth was also replaced after suffering a knock to the head in training and displaying concussion symptoms, officials said.

Pieter-Steph du Toit took over as captain from Kolisi and was moved from the side of the scrum to the second row in Etzebeth’s place, with Cameron Hanekom coming in for him at No. 7. On the other side of the scrum, Paul de Villiers won a first cap in place of Kolisi.

England also made a late change with George Furbank pulling out with appendicitis and being replaced by Marcus Smith. REUTERS