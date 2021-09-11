Songgong Hera is back

Last-start winner Songgong Hera has recovered from a bout of mild colic and will resume in Race 10 at Kranji today.

The Jason Lim-trained five-year-old, who was withdrawn from his race two weeks ago, is one of the top chances in the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

"He had a mild colic in the early part of the week he was supposed to race. That's why we had to scratch him," said Lim.

"He didn't work, so he could just rest. Luckily, he has fully recovered. He has had two gallops and I was very happy with them."

He added that the connections are lucky that Songgong Hera has picked up in time for today's race.

Songgong Hera has drawn barrier one, generally a big plus in sprints. But Lim said his charge would still be dictated by the speed of the race.

"He won his last race from off the pace, which was how he raced in Sydney. But he can also lead, as he did on his debut here. We'll see how things go."

Lim has retained 3kg-claiming apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman for the ride.