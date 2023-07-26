Son guides dad, 68, to victory as Singapore’s senior bowlers sweep podium spots in Thailand

SINGAPORE – At the 1997 AMF Bowling World Cup, Adam Chew was leading in the final, on course to earn glory for Singapore. But, without a coach to guide him, he ultimately finished sixth.

So when Chew competed at the Thailand International Open seniors’ competition on Monday, the 68-year-old made sure he had a coach, who happened to be his son Helmi, the national head coach who was in Bangkok on vacation.

The move paid off as Chew, himself a former national coach who still teaches bowling, led a Singaporean clean sweep of the podium places at the Major Cineplex Ratchayothin.

The 68-year-old, who beat a field of 77 competitors, said: “I listened to (Helmi) for six games... I don’t question or care, I keep bowling… I’ve never finished so well in a competition.”

Chew racked up 1,393 pinfalls, which included a 90-pin handicap, ahead of Nelson Young (1,326 including a 30-pin handicap) and Hairon Awang (1,258 including a 60-pin handicap). Participants aged 54 and above are granted handicaps proportional to their age.

Helmi, who had taken leave for a holiday with friends participating in the tournament, was initially reluctant to follow his dad.

The 42-year-old said: “I thought my dad would be fine qualifying for the tournament, but somehow seeing him struggle made me decide to help him.

“My dad coached us when we were young, so it was only right that I helped him now.”

Chew added jokingly: “If it’s anyone else, he’s not allowed to do it, but because I’m his dad, he can’t say no.”

With a coach behind him, Chew was able to do well in spite of back problems, which would usually come and go.

“This is the first time I had to take painkillers and bowl, I don’t like it, but I had no choice,” he said.

When Helmi chicly walked away as the competition approached the final two frames and stood further behind his father, that was when Chew knew that he had won.

“Maybe because I won this time, next time I will make sure (Helmi) is there,” added Chew, who also won a silver medal in the 1997 SEA Games. His other son Faizal, is also involved in the national coaching set-up.

He was also thankful for the camaraderie with fellow bowlers Young and Hairon. The trio were part of Singapore’s roster at the 16th Asian Senior Tenpin Bowling Championships in Malaysia in 2022.

Chew, in particular, has a strong bond with Young, as they compete on the same team in a bowling league. The duo have known each other for about 10 years.

Young said: “Bowling is a passion. It’s about the bonding and company that you enjoy. Everyone has problems at work and stress. Bowling is a form of de-stress for us.”

Chew added: “Nelson told me when he was leading, ‘I don’t care who wins, I just want (Singapore) to win it’.”

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Thaddeus Mok won the Under-18 masters tournament with 1,818 pinfalls. He also finished second in the under-15 masters, toppling 1,249 pins.