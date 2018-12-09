Some come just to have fun

There were superheroes, and ordinary folk, but all were achievers at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon yesterday as the 5km and 10km runs took place in the city centre. Chan Ka Ho of Hong Kong claimed the men’s 10km title in 34min 28sec. He was followed by Singaporean Shohib Marican in second and Ferry Junaedi of Indonesia in third. In the women’s race, Belgian Vanja Cnops was first in 40:07, while runner-up Kim Magrobang of the Philippines and Singaporean Goh Chui Ling rounded off the podium. American Joshua Muxen won the National Steps Challenge 5km men’s race in 17:02 while Singaporean Daphne Lim took the women’s event in 21:24.