Some athletes broke virus rules

LAUSANNE • A number of athletes who tested positive for Covid-19 upon their return home from the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, earlier this month did not follow strict health and safety protocols while in the country, European Athletics said on Friday.

The governing body for track and field in Europe said it had been informed of several positive cases after the end of the March 4-7 event, following tests conducted on competitors when they arrived home.

It added that it had established a strict medical and sanitary protocol for the meet and had tested 1,920 people, including athletes, member federation staff and volunteers.

"Upon further investigation, all the positive cases that have been communicated to date can be traced back to two hotels where the affected teams were staying, although not all teams staying in these hotels posted positive cases," European Athletics said in a statement.

"There have been no positive cases reported by member federations, or event staff, officials, volunteers or guests staying in the other hotels.

"Unfortunately the investigation also uncovered that the aforementioned strict sanitary protocol that should also have been followed in team hotels was not always fully respected."

It said it has a moral duty and obligation to provide a safe environment for athletes and staff at events it organises, but respect for health and safety rules is the personal responsibility of individuals. It did not say what rules were broken and by whom.

"European Athletics will now fully review and revise our sanitary procedures and protocol based on the experience of Torun, in order to enhance and improve the protocol for future European Athletics events," it added.

