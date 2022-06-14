Soler breaks Czech resistance, then eyes a break

MADRID • Spain won their second successive Nations League match on Sunday with a 2-0 triumph over the Czech Republic, while rivals Portugal conceded a goal after just 57 seconds to lose 1-0 to Switzerland.

La Roja went in front in Malaga after 24 minutes when a perfectly weighted pass by Marco Asensio released Carlos Soler to score.

Pablo Sarabia added the second on 75 minutes as Spain got the better of a Czech side after their 2-2 draw in Prague last week, although the hosts were also indebted to some fine goalkeeping by Unai Simon.

This month's round of Nations League games conclude today - the competition resumes in September - and players are glad they are finally going on their summer break after a gruelling season.

"I hope to return in the next international window and go to the World Cup," said Soler. "But now I only think of going on vacation.

"It's been a very tough season, which started with the Tokyo Olympics. I have made many dreams come true, but I hope to make many more come true."

In Geneva, Switzerland took the lead after just 57 seconds against a Portugal side missing Cristiano Ronaldo when Haris Seferovic scored from Silvan Widmer's pass.

Stand-in skipper Pepe made his 128th international appearance and Portugal were unlucky not to get something from the game, with Swiss goalkeeper Jonas Omlin saving from Danilo Pereira and Bernardo Silva.

"We can't concede a goal after 30 seconds of the game. It's our mistake," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

"We lacked aggression. We would have preferred to stay top of the group, but I have always said that the decisive match will be the one against Spain."

Victory was a welcome boost for a Swiss side who went into the game having lost their previous three matches. Spain stay top of Group A2 with eight points from four games with Portugal a point further back.

In Group B4, Erling Haaland scored twice and set up the third as Norway beat neighbours Sweden 3-2 in Oslo.

"I'm speechless!" the 21-year-old striker, whose move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City was announced yesterday, said. "To win against Sweden in the last match of the season, it's beautiful."

Haaland also assisted Alexander Sorloth for Norway's third strike while Emil Forsberg and Viktor Gyokeres replied for the visitors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE